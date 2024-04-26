Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 210.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

