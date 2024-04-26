Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $672,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.