BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BiomX Stock Performance

BiomX stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

