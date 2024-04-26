BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
BiomX Stock Performance
BiomX stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36.
About BiomX
