Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

