Brokers Offer Predictions for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 809,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

