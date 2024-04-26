Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 113.75% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. Analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.