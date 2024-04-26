Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNQ. Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.60, for a total transaction of C$106,344.80. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 1,228 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.60, for a total value of C$106,344.80. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. Insiders sold 331,237 shares of company stock worth $32,470,646 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
