Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,396 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.