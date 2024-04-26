Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

PCSA stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider David Young purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George K. Ng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Young bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,498.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $105,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

