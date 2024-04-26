Citigroup Cuts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $63.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 291.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

