Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,866,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $303.47. 18,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.85 and its 200-day moving average is $294.64. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $244.07 and a 12 month high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

