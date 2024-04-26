Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LOT opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. Lotus Technology has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

