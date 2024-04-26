Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entegris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.