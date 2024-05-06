TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 833.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 133,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 119,262 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,013,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,950,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

