EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.93.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.71 and a 200-day moving average of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

