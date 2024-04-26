Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

