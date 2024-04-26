FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.70. 271,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens raised their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

