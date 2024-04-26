GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 7.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY opened at $101.43 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

