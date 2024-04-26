General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 648.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in General Dynamics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,304,000 after acquiring an additional 286,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after acquiring an additional 275,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,185 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.82. 679,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.56 and its 200-day moving average is $261.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.63.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

