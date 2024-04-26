G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $171.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00054750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

