Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $891,881.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $137,940.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $891,881.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,357 shares of company stock worth $22,857,372. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Glaukos has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $103.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

