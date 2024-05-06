Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $473.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $473.75 and last traded at $473.75, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.

Watsco Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.98 and a 200-day moving average of $399.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.