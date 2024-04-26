Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

