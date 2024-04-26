Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on HAS
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Microsoft Fires a Trend Following Signal: Targets Move Higher
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.