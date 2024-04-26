Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.46 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MFX opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Friday. Manx Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of £24.40 million, a P/E ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.09.

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, investing, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized enterprises, as well as foreign exchange, and hire purchase and leasing finance services.

