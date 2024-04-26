Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.46 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Manx Financial Group Price Performance
LON:MFX opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Friday. Manx Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of £24.40 million, a P/E ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.09.
