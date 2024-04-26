InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 878 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

