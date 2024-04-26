Insider Buying: Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Insider Buys £19,680 in Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £19,680 ($24,308.30).

Galliford Try Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:GFRD opened at GBX 242 ($2.99) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,728.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

