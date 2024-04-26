Loop Capital Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $1.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.58.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LivePerson

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.