CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CME opened at $212.54 on Friday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.93.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

