Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 4,072 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

