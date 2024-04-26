Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,138 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 97,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

