Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. 3,176,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,688. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

