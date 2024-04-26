Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $50.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $6.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.63. 461,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.26 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

