Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $123,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 297,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 238,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $231.02 and a 1-year high of $300.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.