Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,860. The firm has a market cap of $424.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.05 and a 200 day moving average of $439.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

