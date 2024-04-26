Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. 25,414,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,617,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

