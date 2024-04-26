Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $198.91. The company had a trading volume of 854,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.