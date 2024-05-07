N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,452 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 782,816 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

