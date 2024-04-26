PROG (NYSE:PRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08, reports. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

