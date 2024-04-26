Prom Price Reaches $10.17 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.17 or 0.00015846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $185.62 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,113.34 or 0.99891567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00096791 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.34768514 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,661,947.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

