Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 46 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.67. 420,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,849. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average is $247.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.