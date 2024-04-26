IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %
IGC Pharma stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.71. IGC Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.91.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
Featured Articles
