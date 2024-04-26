Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.62.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
