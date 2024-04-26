Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.93.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.51. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.