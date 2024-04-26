Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $140,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $787.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $947.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

