Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $42.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Capri by 27.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Capri by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

