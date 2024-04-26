Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

