Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 469 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,665,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

OXY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. 1,521,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

