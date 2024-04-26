Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Univest Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $20.55 on Friday. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

