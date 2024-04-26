Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

