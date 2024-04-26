Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. 241,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

